The following cases categorized as "550 prisoner: civil rights" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 16. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers James Darren Eastridge v. Circuit Court Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois; City of Danville, Illinois; State of Illinois; Vermillion County v. 3:19-cv-01364-SMY James P. Doran (defendant's attorney) Christopher Roy Koch v. Jane Doe; John Doe; Oficer Germaine; Oficer Knyf; Richard Watson; Sergent More; Sergent Scot; St. Clair County Sheriff Department; Xavier Blackburn v. 3:19-cv-01362-JPG Christine G. McClimans; Jeremy C. Tyrrell; William D. Buchanan (defendant's attorneys)