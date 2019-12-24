3:19-cv-01361-NJR
Dec. 16: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "555 prison condition" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Kenado K. Taylor v. Denis Schroeker; John Doe; Nurse Sarah; Pam Hartman; Sheri Rider; Tamy Craig; Tina Rober
Christine G. McClimans; Jeremy C. Tyrrell; William D. Buchanan (defendant's attorneys)
Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?
Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.
Organizations in this Story
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois