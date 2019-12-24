Madison - St. Clair Record

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Dec. 16: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "555 prison condition" cases

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 24, 2019

The following cases categorized as "555 prison condition" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 16. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case #
Lawyers
Kenado K. Taylor v. Denis Schroeker; John Doe; Nurse Sarah; Pam Hartman; Sheri Rider; Tamy Craig; Tina Rober

3:19-cv-01361-NJR

Christine G. McClimans; Jeremy C. Tyrrell; William D. Buchanan (defendant's attorneys)

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News