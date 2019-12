St. Clair County foreclosures Dec. 13-19

DECEMBER 13

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-RF2 VS TODD D LANGLEY, TAMMY L LANGLEY, DISCOVER BANK, HSBC FINANCE CORPORATION FKA HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $28,709.98, 1901 NORTH 16TH STREET, SWANSEA. 19CH659

DECEMBER 16

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND VS SHARON K HAGEN, ALDON HAGEN II, SHAWN HAGEN, CHRISTOPHER HAGEN, KRISTIN MURRAY, MANDY HAGEN, ST. CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, STATE OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHCARE AND FAMILY SERVICES, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF ALDON H HAGEN, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $11,315.78, 17 W ELM STREET, LENZBURG. 19CH661

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS BROOKE A THOM, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $103,345.29, 7316 ARKE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH662

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP VS DIANE G MUYLEART, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $24,290.71, 4400 COLLINSVILLE ROAD, FAIRMONT CITY. 19CH663

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

DELMAR FINANCIAL COMPANY VS NATASHA J THORNTON A/K/A NATASHA THORNTON-KING A/K/A NATASHA KING THORNTON A/K/A NATASHA JEVETTE THORNTON, STATE OF ILLINOIS, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $72,923.18, 1207 JULIE AVENUE, CAHOKIA. 19CH664

REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO UNION PLANTERS BANK NA VS MILLIE GOTHARD A/K/A MILLIE A GOTHARD, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, $55,173.43, 178 PERROTTET DRIVE, MASCOUTAH. 19CH665

DECEMBER 17

PENTAGON FEDERAL CREDIT UNION VS DESTINEE JENKINS, LAWRENCE JENKINS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $40,871.61, 608 SAINT THOMAS LANE, CAHOKIA. 19CH667

DECEMBER 18

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS DAVID L DUCHENY A/K/A L DAVID DUCHENY, A/K/A DAVID DUCHENY, TIMBERBROOK HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION, KRISTI M DUCHENY A/K/A KRISTI MARIE DUCHENY A/K/A KRISTI M GRAY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $146,060.78, 452 FALLING LEAF WAY, MASCOUTAH. 19CH669

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS JAMIE D BARNETT A/K/A JAMIE BARNETT, DANIELLE J DORLAC-BARNETT A/K/A DANIELLE DORLAC A/K/A DANIELLE DORLAC-BARNETT A/K/A DANIELLE DORLAC BARNETT A/K/A DANIELLE BARNETT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $68,975.71, 610 FLORENCE AVENUE, DUPO. 19CH670

MTGLQ INVESTORS LP VS TERESA JOHNSON A/K/A TERESA A JOHNSON A/K/A TERESA ANN HOWARD, CHARLOTTE LOUISE GRIFFIN, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $295,655.54, 2 HIGHLAND DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH671

DECEMBER 19

CITY OF BELLEVILLE ILLINOIS VS ERIC L GOURLEY, PULASKI MORTGAGE CO D/B/A BANKERS HOME LENDING, $1,516.45, 132 NORTH 82ND STREET, BELLEVILLE. 19CH672