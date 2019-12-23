CLARK HILL PLC: Clark Hill Attorney Bradford Hughes Published in DRI For the Defense, "Preparing Your Driver for Direct and Cross-Examination"

Clark Hill PLC issued the following announcement on Dec. 18.

Member Bradford Hughes co-authored an article, "Preparing Your Driver for Direct and Cross-Examination," which was published in DRI's For The Defense December 2018. This article discusses the importance of trial preparation for drivers from testimony practices to the courtroom experience. To view the article, click here

Hughes is a sophisticated and experienced commercial litigator who represents Fortune 500 companies, closely-held businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in litigation. He has a deep practice representing motor carriers, freight brokers, and shippers in trucking and transportation litigation. He is considered an industry leader in defending catastrophic trucking accidents, with particular proficiency in traumatic brain injury cases. Hughes has extensive knowledge of both the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and the CSA (Compliance, Safety, Accountability) Program. Hughes is an active member of multiple trucking and transportation organizations and is regularly called upon to speak to industry and trade groups.

