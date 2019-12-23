CLARK HILL PLC: Clark Hill Strasburger attorney Chris Harris to speak at ABA tax webinar event

Clark Hill PLC issued the following announcement on Dec. 20.

Clark Hill Strasburger attorney, Chris Harris, will be a panelist for an ABA tax webinar event on Jan. 15, 2020.

Chris will be joined by Morgan Klinzing of Pepper Hamilton, Robert Turnipseed of Armbrecht Jackson, Danielle Grimm with the IRS Office of the Associate Chief Counsel, and Kimberly Arndt of PwC, to speak on A Practical Approach to Section 199A.

More than 90 percent of businesses in the United States are organized as flow-through entities, making the 20 percent deduction for qualified business income under section 199A one of the more significant deductions in the Internal Revenue Code.

This program will provide a step-by-step approach to determine whether the 20 percent deduction under section 199A applies to a given business and potential pitfalls and strategies to optimize the section 199A deduction.

