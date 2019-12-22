Madison - St. Clair Record

Court activity on Dec. 20: Cain Lea vs Athenson, Illinois Inc.

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 22, 2019

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cain Lea against Athenson, Illinois Inc. and Himanshu "Sam" Patel on Dec. 20: 'Complaint Against Athenson, Illinois Inc., Himanshu "sam" Patel ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4067430.), Filed By Cain Lea. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons Re Patel, # 3 Summons Summons Re Atheneon, Inc Dba Motel 6)(quill, Maryanne)'.

Case number 3:19-cv-01385 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 20.

