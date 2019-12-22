Case activity for Troy Hawks vs Luhr Bros., Inc. on Dec. 20

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Dec. 20.

'Complaint Against Luhr Bros., Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4066878.), Filed By Troy Hawks. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(lambert, Hugh)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Hugh P. Lambert $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4066895 By On Behalf Of Troy Hawks. (lambert, Hugh)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Cayce C. Peterson $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4066897 By On Behalf Of Troy Hawks. (peterson, Cayce)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Jacki L. Smith $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4066901 By On Behalf Of Troy Hawks. (smith, Jacki)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01382 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 20.