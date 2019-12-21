3:19-cv-01359
Dec. 13: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "360 p.i.: other" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Durwyn Taley v. Brian J. Laflame; Robert Sumers; Ronald Compton; Stephen Wels
Jill R. Rembusch (defendant's attorney)
