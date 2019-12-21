Madison - St. Clair Record

Dec. 13: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "labor" cases

Filings

The following cases categorized as "labor" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 13. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case #
Lawyers
Albert Bond; Craig McPartlin; Dan Barger; Dan Neiswander; Donald Jr. Brusel; Greg Heser; James Carson; John Gal; Keith Taylor; Kent Kiefner; Kevin Deptula; Mark Boehms; Mike Hart; Mike Weis; Robert Behlman; Robert Calhoun; Scot Bryne; Scot Byrne; St. Louis - Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council; Tim Scholfield; Tim Wies; Tod Hake; Tod O'Donaghue; Trustee Dennis Joyce; Trustee Jim Sauer; Trustee Rocky Kloth v. Cecil Compton Construction, LLC; Christopher Compton; Compton Sons Siding, LLC; Kevin Deptula

3:19-cv-01366-NJR-GCS

Greg A. Campbell (defendant's attorney) and Greg A. Campbell (plaintiff's attorney)

