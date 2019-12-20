3:19-cv-01353-SMY-GCS
Dec. 12: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "442 civil rights: jobs" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Nicole Hobson v. Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC
John H. Leskera (plaintiff's attorney) and Timm W. Schowalter; Zachary S. Merkle (defendant's attorneys)
