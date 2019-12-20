U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 12

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 12 in the suits below:

In Gary A. Lavite against Christopher Eales:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-953-jpg. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 12/11/2019. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against Christopher Eales, Filed By Gary A. Lavite.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Gary A. Lavite. (tjk)'

'Order: On December 12, 2019, This Case Was Severed From Lavite V. Reichart, Sdil Case No. 19-cv-953-jpg. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until January 16, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 1/16/2020). Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 12/12/2019. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:19-cv-01352-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Nicole Hobson against Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC:

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Case Number 2019l001578 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4058224), Filed By Granite Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit State Court Complaint, # 2 Exhibit Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Exhibit Certified Copy Of Court File, # 4 Exhibit Notice To Plaintiff, # 5 Exhibit Declaration Of Donald Denz, # 6 Exhibit Declaration Of Norbert Bennett)(schowalter, Timm)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Timm W. Schowalter On Behalf Of Granite Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Llc (schowalter, Timm)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Zachary S. Merkle On Behalf Of Granite Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Llc (merkle, Zachary)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Granite Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Llc. (schowalter, Timm)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Granite Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Llc. (schowalter, Timm)'

'Supplement To Notice Of Removal Re 1 Notice Of Removal, By Granite Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Llc. Proof Of Filing In State Court. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Notice To State Court Of Removal)(schowalter, Timm)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge Staci M. Yandle And Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:19-cv-1353-smy-gcs. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To Civil/Removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(kls3)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01353-SMY-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Robert Seals against Angela Cowel, Karimi, Lori Damerman, Terence Casey and Tori:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Robert Seals.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Robert Seals. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Order By Robert Seals. (jsm2)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 19-cv-1350-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 12/12/2019. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:19-cv-01350-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.