3:19-cv-01349-NJR
Dec. 11: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "555 prison condition" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Kenado K. Taylor v. Chester Mental Health Center; Illinois Department of Human Services; Jane Doe; John Doe; Office of the Inspector General; Robin C. Weaver
Christine G. McClimans; Jeremy C. Tyrrell; William D. Buchanan (defendant's attorneys)
Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?
Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.
Organizations in this Story
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois