U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 11

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 11 in the suits below:

In Kenado K. Taylor against Chester Mental Health Center, Illinois Department of Human Services, Jane Doe, John Doe, Office of the Inspector General and Robin C. Weaver:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Kennado K. Taylor. (attachments: # 1 Letter To The Court)(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Kennado K. Taylor. (jaj)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 19-1349-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 12/11/2019. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:19-cv-01349-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Albert Bond, Craig McPartlin, Dan Barger, Dan Neiswander, Donald Jr. Brusel, Greg Heser, James Carson, John Gal, Keith Taylor, Kent Kiefner, Kevin Deptula, Mark Boehms, Mike Hart, Mike Weis, Robert Behlman, Robert Calhoun, Scot Bryne, Scot Byrne, St. Louis - Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Tim Scholfield, Tim Wies, Tod Hake, Tod O'Donaghue, Trustee Dennis Joyce, Trustee Jim Sauer and Trustee Rocky Kloth against Cecil Compton Construction, LLC, Christopher Compton, Compton Sons Siding, LLC and Kevin Deptula:

'Complaint Against Defendant All Defendants With Receipt Number Amoedc-7634221, In The Amount Of $400 Non-jury Demand,, Filed By Donald Jr. Brussel, Albert Bond, Tim Wies, Scott Byrne, Scott Bryne, Robert Calhoun, Dan Neiswander, Kevin Deptula, John Gaal, James Carson, Kent Kiefner, Rocky Kloth, Tod O'donaghue, Greg Hesser(in Their Representative Capacities As Trustees Of The Carpenters' Health And Welfare Trust Fund Of St. Louis), Todd Hake, Jim Sauer, Dennis Joyce, Greg Hesser(in Their Representative Capacities As Trustees Of The Carpenters Pension Trust Fund Of St. Louis), Keith Taylor, Mike Weis, Robert Behlman, Mike Hart, Dan Barger, Albert Bond, St. Louis-kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Tim Schoolfield, Craig McPartlin, Mark Boehms, Greg Hesser(in Their Representative Capacities As Trustees Of The Carpenters' Vacation Trust Fund Of St. Louis). (attachments: #1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Original Filing Form, # 3 Summons, # 4 Summons, # 5 Summons)(campbell, Greg) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On 12/17/2019.]'

'Notice Of Process Server By Plaintiffs Dan Barger, Robert Behlman, Mark Boehms, Albert Bond, Albert Bond, Albert Bond, Albert Bond, Donald Jr. Brussel, Donald Jr. Brussel, Donald Jr. Brussel, Scott Bryne, Scott Byrne, Scott Byrne, Scott Byrne, Robert Calhoun, Robert Calhoun, Robert Calhoun, James Carson, James Carson, James Carson, Kevin Deptula, Kevin Deptula, Kevin Deptula, Kevin Deptula, John Gaal, Todd Hake, Todd Hake, Todd Hake, Todd Hake, Mike Hart, Greg Hesser, Greg Hesser, Greg Hesser, Dennis Joyce, Dennis Joyce, Dennis Joyce, Kent Kiefner, Rocky Kloth, Rocky Kloth, Rocky Kloth, Rocky Kloth, Craig McPartlin, Craig Mcpartlin, Craig Mcpartlin, Dan Neiswander, Dan Neiswander, Dan Neiswander, Tod O'donaghue, Tod O'donaghue, Tod O'donaghue, Jim Sauer, Jim Sauer, Jim Sauer, Tim Schoolfield, Tim Schoolfield, Tim Schoolfield, St. Louis-kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Keith Taylor, Keith Taylor, Keith Taylor, Keith Taylor, Mike Weis, Tim Wies Process Server: Frederick Investigations (campbell, Greg) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On12/17/2019.]'

'Motion To Transfer Case To Southern District Of Illinois By Plaintiffs Dan Barger, Robert Behlman, Mark Boehms, Albert Bond, Albert Bond, Albert Bond, Albert Bond, Donald Jr. Brussel, Donald Jr. Brussel, Donald Jr. Brussel, Scott Bryne, Scott Byrne, Scott Byrne, Scott Byrne, Robert Calhoun, Robert Calhoun, Robert Calhoun, James Carson, James Carson, James Carson, Kevin Deptula, Kevin Deptula, Kevin Deptula, Kevin Deptula, John Gaal, Todd Hake, Todd Hake, Todd Hake, Todd Hake, Mike Hart, Greg Hesser, Greg Hesser, Greg Hesser, Dennis Joyce, Dennis Joyce, Dennis Joyce, Kent Kiefner, Rocky Kloth, Rocky Kloth, Rocky Kloth, Rocky Kloth, Craig McPartlin, Craig Mcpartlin, Craig Mcpartlin, Dan Neiswander, Dan Neiswander, Dan Neiswander, Tod O'donaghue, Tod O'donaghue, Tod O'donaghue, Jim Sauer, Jim Sauer, Jim Sauer, Tim Schoolfield, Tim Schoolfield, Tim Schoolfield, St. Louis-kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Keith Taylor, Keith Taylor, Keith Taylor, Keith Taylor, Mike Weis, Tim Wies. (campbell, Greg) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On12/17/2019.]'

'Case Opening Notification: All Non-governmental Organizational Parties (corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships) Must File Disclosure Of Organizational Interests Certificate (moed-0001.pdf). Judge Assigned: Honorable John A. Ross. (mfg) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On 12/17/2019.]'

'Summons Issued As To Defendant All Defendants. The Summons Was Emailed To Greg A. Campbell. (mfg) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On 12/17/2019.]'

Case number 3:19-cv-01366-NJR-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.