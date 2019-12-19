Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Court activity on Dec. 13: Albert Bond vs Cecil Compton Construction, LLC

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 19, 2019

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Albert Bond, Craig McPartlin, Dan Barger, Dan Neiswander, Donald Jr. Brusel, Greg Heser, James Carson, John Gal, Keith Taylor, Kent Kiefner, Kevin Deptula, Mark Boehms, Mike Hart, Mike Weis, Robert Behlman, Robert Calhoun, Scot Bryne, Scot Byrne, St. Louis - Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Tim Scholfield, Tim Wies, Tod Hake, Tod O'Donaghue, Trustee Dennis Joyce, Trustee Jim Sauer and Trustee Rocky Kloth against Cecil Compton Construction, LLC, Christopher Compton, Compton Sons Siding, LLC and Kevin Deptula on Dec. 13: 'Docket Text Order: Re: 3 Motion To Transfer Case To Southern District Of Illinois By Plaintiffs (campbell, Greg) Ordered Granted. Signed By District Judge John A. Ross On 12/13/19. (jab) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On 12/17/2019.]'.

Case number 3:19-cv-01366-NJR-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 17.

