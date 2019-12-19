Court activity on Dec. 13: Albert Bond vs Cecil Compton Construction, LLC

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byandagainstandon Dec. 13: 'Docket Text Order: Re: 3 Motion To Transfer Case To Southern District Of Illinois By Plaintiffs (campbell, Greg) Ordered Granted. Signed By District Judge John A. Ross On 12/13/19. (jab) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On 12/17/2019.]'.

Case number 3:19-cv-01366-NJR-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 17.