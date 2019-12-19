Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Case activity for Keneth Bouas vs Harley - Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC on Dec. 17

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 19, 2019

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Keneth Bouas against Harley - Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC on Dec. 17.

'Complaint Against Harley-davidson Motor Company Group, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4062897.), Filed By Kenneth Bouas. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(arvola, Megan)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Megan Myers Arvola On Behalf Of Kenneth Bouas (arvola, Megan)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Garrett Owens $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4063267 By On Behalf Of Kenneth Bouas. (owens, Garrett)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01367 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 17.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News