Case activity for Keneth Bouas vs Harley - Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC on Dec. 17

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Dec. 17.

'Complaint Against Harley-davidson Motor Company Group, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4062897.), Filed By Kenneth Bouas. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(arvola, Megan)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Megan Myers Arvola On Behalf Of Kenneth Bouas (arvola, Megan)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Garrett Owens $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4063267 By On Behalf Of Kenneth Bouas. (owens, Garrett)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01367 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 17.