3:19-cv-01347-SMY
Dec. 10: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "550 prisoner: civil rights" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Eric L. Hamilton v. Dr. Siddiqui; Jacquline Lachbrok; John/jane Does; Moldenhauer; Nurse Oakley; Ronald Skidmore; Steve Ritz; Wexford Health Sources, Inc.; Zimerman
Joseph J. Lombardo (defendant's attorney)
