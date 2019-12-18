3:19-cv-01345
Dec. 10: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "contract" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Ceres Consulting, L. L. C. v. Amerifactors Financial Group, LLC; Arrow Marine, L. L. C. ; Choctaw Transportation Company, Inc. ; Genesis Venture Logistics, L. L. C. ; KZM Marine Services, LLC
Bobby R. Miller , Jr. (plaintiff's attorney)
Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?
Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.
Organizations in this Story
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois