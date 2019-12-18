Dec. 10: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "contract" cases

The following cases categorized as "contract" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 10. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Ceres Consulting, L. L. C. v. Amerifactors Financial Group, LLC; Arrow Marine, L. L. C. ; Choctaw Transportation Company, Inc. ; Genesis Venture Logistics, L. L. C. ; KZM Marine Services, LLC v. 3:19-cv-01345 Bobby R. Miller , Jr. (plaintiff's attorney)