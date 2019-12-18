3:19-cv-01346
Dec. 10: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "245 tort product liability" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Cara Lena Degaetano v. AbbVie Inc. ; Abbott Laboratories Inc.
George Erick Rosemond (plaintiff's attorney) and Martin R. Martos , II (defendant's attorney)
Organizations in this Story
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois