U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 10 in the suits below:

In Eric L. Hamilton against Dr. Siddiqui, Jacquline Lachbrok, John/jane Does, Moldenhauer, Nurse Oakley, Ronald Skidmore, Steve Ritz, Wexford Health Sources, Inc. and Zimerman:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Eric L. Hamilton.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Eric L. Hamilton. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Eric L. Hamilton. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 19-cv-1347-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 12/10/2019. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01347-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ceres Consulting, L. L. C. against Amerifactors Financial Group, LLC, Arrow Marine, L. L. C. , Choctaw Transportation Company, Inc. , Genesis Venture Logistics, L. L. C. and KZM Marine Services, LLC: 'Complaint Against Amerifactors Financial Group, Llc, Arrow Marine, L.l.c., Choctaw Transportation Company, Inc., Genesis Venture Logistics, L.l.c., Kzm Marine Services, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4053557.), Filed By Ceres Consulting, L.l.c.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(miller, Bobby)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01345 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Janeta Marie Hamond against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4052418.), Filed By Janetta Marie Hammond. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(osterhout, Karl)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Karl E. Osterhout On Behalf Of Janetta Marie Hammond (osterhout, Karl)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:19-cv-1343-jpg-Dgw. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(kls3)'

'Summons Issued As To Commissioner Of Social Security, And Returned To Attorney Osterhout For Service. (kls3)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01343-JPG-DGW was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Cara Lena Degaetano against AbbVie Inc. and Abbott Laboratories Inc. :

'Complaint Against Abbvie Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Filed By Cara Lena Degaetano. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(rosemond, George)'

'Notice Of Appearance By George Erick Rosemond On Behalf Of Cara Lena Degaetano (rosemond, George)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01346 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.