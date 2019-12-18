Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Court activity on Dec. 16: Roger C Denton vs Danko Meredith

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 18, 2019

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Roger C Denton against Danko Meredith, Dylan S Hughes, Eric H Gibs, Gibbs Law Group LLP, Kristine K Meredith, Michael S Danko and Roger C. Denton on Dec. 16: 'Complaint Against Roger C Denton ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4061857.), Filed By Roger C. Denton. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Danko Meredith, # 3 Summons Gibbs Law Group, # 4 Summons Michael Danko, # 5 Summons Kristine Meredith, # 6 Summons Eric Gibbs, # 7 Summons Dylan Hughes, # 8 Exhibit Case Management Order 14, # 9 Exhibit Danko Meredith Participation Agreement, # 10 Exhibit Gibbs Law Group Participation Agreement, # 11 Exhibit Order, # 12 Exhibit Danko Oct 15, 2019 Email, # 13 Exhibit Denton Oct 21, 2019 Letter)(denton, Roger)'.

Case number 3:19-cv-01365 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 16.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

