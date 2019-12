St. Clair County foreclosures Dec. 3-12

DECEMBER 3

WELLS FARGO BANK NA AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS, PARK PLACE SECURITIES INC, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WCW2 VS CORTEZ BRANCH A/K/A CORTEZ R BRANCH, PAUL BRIAN COMPTON, THERESA L COMPTON, PATRICE O BRANCH A/K/A PATRICE O OWENS, ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, UNKNOWN OWNERS, GENERALLY, AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $248,508.61, 2218 WENDY WAY DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH641

DECEMBER 4

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-W2 VS ANNIE ARMSTRONG, STANLEY ARMSTRONG, AMANDA COMBS, CITY OF BELLELVILLE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $67,339.67, 29 SOUTH 16TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 19CH642

DECEMBER 5

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS ANNICE M EAVES A/K/A ANNICE EAVES, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $19,773.86, 415 NORTH CHURCH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 19CH643

LOANCARE LLC VS CHARLES EDWARDS A/K/A CHARLES EDWARDS III, LINDA YOUNG EDWARDS A/K/A LINDA FAYE EDWARDS A/K/A LINDA F YOUNG A/K/A LINDA EDWARDS, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA, LHR INC, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $44,781.69, 1475 HENRIETTA DRIVE, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 19CH644

DECEMBER 6

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS NICOLE L DAUBACH, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $71,867.00, 120 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, CASEYVILLE. 19CH645

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP VS RONALD D HEBEL, IRENE V HEBEL, SECURITY CREDIT SERVICES LLC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $105,780.42, 300 LIME STREET, DUPO. 19CH646

REGIONS BANK VS MICHAEL C GUMMERSHEIMER A/K/A MIKE GUMMERSHEIMER, STATE OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, $23,716.68, 205 S MAIN STREET, DUPO. 19CH647

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS KYLE C MCELLIOGOTT, $156,637.46, 46 CARNATION DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH648

DECEMBER 9

PNC BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS JONATHAN W ADAMS, SHELLY LYNN ADAMS, VILLAGE OF SAUGET, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $32,363.93, 4129 UPPER SAXTOWN ROAD, MILLSTADT. 19CH649

CATHOLIC AND COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION VS THE ESTATE OF FRANCES RICHARD, DECEASED, GARY RICHARDS, ADMINISTRATOR, BMO HARRIS BANK, STATE OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHCARE AND FAMILY SERVICES, HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF FRANCES RICHARD, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $23,412.90, 36 GATEWOOD COURT, BELLEVILLE. 19CH650

WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL OR BANKING CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE LAKE COUNTRY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-HE1 VS LINDA J YORK A/K/A LINDA JEAN YORK, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $40,367.98, 6900 OSAGE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH651

OAKDALE STATE BANK VS MARK S PEEBLES, STATE OF ILLINOIS, PEEBLES & ASSOCIATES LLC PROCESS SERVERS INC, ROBERT JONES, JONES LAW FIRM PC, JUSTIN WHITTON, WILLIAM CARROLL, WHITTON GROUP PC, WHITTON GROUP LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $138,455.84, 111 W WASHINGTON STREET, BELLEVILLE. 19CH652

DECEMBER 10

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS AMANDA L WAGNER, LEE M WAGNER, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $74,046.75, 200 EAST PARK, LENZBURG. 19CH653

REGIONS BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO UNION PLANTERS BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO MAGNA BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS JAMES T NEWBERN, $24,344.79, 4444 W WASHINGTON STREET, BELLEVILLE. 19CH654

DECEMBER 11

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC DBA MR COOPER VS JENNIFER HARRIS A/K/A JENNIFER L HARRIS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $69,073.86, 2919 WEST MAIN STREET, BELLEVILLE. 19CH655

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC VS ANTHONY G EHLERS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $129,731.75, 504 W LAUREL STREET, MILLSTADT. 19CH656

DECEMBER 12

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST VS MELODY PAYNE A/K/A MELODY A PAYNE A/K/A MELODY ANN PAYNE F/K/A MELODY A MCNABB, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES FOR NORMAN W PAYNE IF ANY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $68,688.58, 1441 WABASH AVENUE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH658