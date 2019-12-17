POLSINELLI PC: Polsinelli and Sprint Selected as Finalists for The American Lawyer’s 2019 Best Law Firm-Client Team

Polsinelli PC issued the following announcement on Dec. 12.

Polsinelli is pleased to announce the firm’s joint selection alongside Sprint as one of The American Lawyer’s 2019 Best Law Firm-Client Team finalists. Polsinelli and Sprint join five other Best Law Firm-Client Team finalists nationwide, as part of The American Lawyer’s annual Industry Awards in association with Corporate Counsel.

“We are honored to have been selected with our partners at Sprint as finalists for this year’s Best Law Firm-Client Team by The American Lawyer,” said Russell Jones, Jr., who has led Polsinelli’s legal efforts with Sprint for three decades. “I have had close and unique relationships, but I don’t know of a better one than this, with Sprint. We look forward to continuing our work with them for many years to come and helping the company achieve its business goals.”

The Polsinelli and Sprint relationship dates back more than 30 years, when Sprint was known as United Telephone Company. Together, the teams have navigated crises, created processes and maximized efficiencies. Sprint leverages Polsinelli’s deep experience in the telecom industry, and utilizes the firm for commercial litigation, patent and IP litigation, corporate transactions, mergers & acquisitions, real estate and environmental work.

“Polsinelli is a full-service firm. There’s a strong, deep roster of talented lawyers, and we’ve had great experiences with the firm,” said Mike Allen, Sprint’s Vice President-Law. “They are able to think creatively about legal solutions, due to their experience with our prior cases and transactions. We value our partnership with Polsinelli and are pleased to have been selected as a finalist by The American Lawyer for the Best Law Firm-Client Team award.”

Honorees were recognized at an awards reception on Dec. 4 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

Polsinelli has compiled several firm awards and accolades throughout 2019, including its placement on Forbes’ list of “America’s Top Corporate Law Firms” in 2019 earlier this month. Polsinelli was named among 89 of the Most Recommended Law Firms for 2019 by BTI Consulting Group, joining 26 other law firms that stand out as “Highly Recommended” within this year’s rankings.

In May, Polsinelli earned prominent placements in the 2019 state, practice and attorney rankings from Chambers USA, with 57 attorneys and 11 practices earning honors. Additionally, 12 Polsinelli attorneys were named “Lawyers of the Year” on The Best Lawyers in America© 2020 list, and an additional 161 attorneys ranked as Best Lawyers for 2020.

