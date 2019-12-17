Wife claims medical negligence after alleged injury helping husband in hospital room





EDWARDSVILLE - The wife of a hospital patient was injured after as she attempted to help her husband move from his bed to a bathroom, according to a lawsuit alleging medical negligence.

Tammy and Harold Miller filed suit Dec. 6 against Alton Memorial Hospital and its parent company, BJC Healthcare, in Madison County Circuit Court.

The suit centers on an incident at the acute care hospital on Dec. 10, 2017, which happened after it is claimed a nurse left a room prior to Harold Miller's attempt to leave his bed.

BJC Healthcare said in a statement to the Record: "It is our policy not to comment on pending litigation."

The suit states that Harold, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, went with his wife to the hospital for in-patient care. Staff knew the patient's physical and medical condition made him high risk for failing and needed assistance moving from his bed to elsewhere, according to the complaint.

Harold, also known as Keith, had difficulty using the bedside toilet and attempted to get up from his bed to use another one, it is stated, which added that these attempts led to a nursing alarm going off.

A nurse entered the room, turned off the alarm and then left without helping the patient, it is alleged.

After the nurse left, Harold tried once again to leave the bed with the help of his wife but fell to the floor, which caused "serious injuries" to Tammy Miller.

The suit, in which Tammy Miller is claiming medical negligence, alleges that the hospital had a duty of care to look after Harold Miller and because they failed to assist him, his wife was forced to do so and ended up with injuries to her left wrist and left foot.

It claims she has spent a large amount of money on medical bills along with loss of wages and earnings. She is asking for more than $50,000 in damages.

Her husband is also suing for loss of consortium, or loss of support.

They are represented by Jeffrey Ezra of Ezra and Associates of Collinsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2019-L-1739.