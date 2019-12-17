Lumber company claims owed tens of thousands for materials, seeks judgment

EDWARDSVILLE - A lumber company is accusing a construction firm of failing to pay for the purchase of tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

RP Lumber, headquartered in Edwardsville, filed suit against Daniel J. Cadagin doing business as Cadagin Homes.

It is claimed, in the suit filed Dec. 2 in Madison County Circuit Court against the construction company, that the two firms entered into an agreement which led to the purchase of $77,583.

Cadagin Homes failed to pay, it is alleged. The Record attempted to contact the company but the number used was either disconnected or no longer in service.

According to the complaint, the defendant agreed to pay interest of 24 per cent per annum, the cost of collection, and attorney fees if the account was not settled and the amount paid.

"Defendant has failed to pay anything of the balance due of $77,583," it is stated.

The plaintiff is asking for the amount owed, plus interest, fees, finance charges and other costs as shown in attachments to the complaint.

The court is asked to order the payment of the entire amount owed.

RP Lumber is represented by Katherine Smith of the Law Office of Katherine Smith in Alton.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2019-L-1711.