Madison County chief judges announces further adjustment to scheduled court-related matters





The Third Judicial Circuit (Madison and Bond counties) has made further adjustments to scheduled court matters in its response to the COVID-19 outbreak. On Friday, the court issued an advisory that can be found here.

According to a release from Chief Judge William Mudge:

- All arbitration hearings set for hearing in March 2020 are continued without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

- All foreclosure settings through April 20 are continued without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

- Law Library/Self Help Center: Staff will continue to serve persons utilizing the law library, but not more than four persons can be present in the law library at one time.

- Weddings/civil unions: All weddings/civil unions currently scheduled will be accommodated, however no new weddings/civil unions will be scheduled through April 30.

- Grand Jury: No grand jury proceedings will be held on March 19 and 26, 2020.

- Kid’s Corner Supervised Parenting Time and Parenting Exchanges at the Kid’s Corner are suspended until April 10, 2020.

- The court may issue further orders as necessary to address the changing circumstances surrounding the pandemic and national emergency.