SHOOK HARDY & BACON LLP: Shook Trial Lawyers Chosen for Illinois Super Lawyers List

Super Lawyers named eight Shook, Hardy & Bacon Chicago attorneys as Illinois Super Lawyers 2020, including Chicago Managing Partner Lynn Murray. Partners recognized include Hugh Abrams, Gary Elden, John McCambridge, Gary Miller and David Schoenfeld.

Super Lawyers selected Partners Amy Cho and Matthew Wolfe for inclusion in the Rising Stars list for the second year. No more than 2.5 percent of attorneys from any state are named Rising Stars.

Candidates for Super Lawyers are identified through peer recognition ballots, as well as by an independent research staff. Nominees are graded on a point scale that considers 12 indicators of professional achievement, including experience, representative clients, verdicts and settlements, scholarly lectures and writings, honors and awards, and pro bono and community service. No more than the top 5 percent of attorneys in each state are included on the Super Lawyers list.

