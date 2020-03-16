PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Covid-19 Resource Center

Pepper Hamilton LLP issued the following announcement on March 13

Pepper Hamilton has always treated every client as if it were our only client — even during these uncertain times. We understand that the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the rapidly developing worldwide response, has forced companies to make difficult decisions to address an unprecedented crisis. But Pepper Hamilton is here to help.

We have launched a COVID-19 Resource Center, which brings together our attorneys’ insights on the legal and business implications of the coronavirus with guidance from trusted sources, including the CDC. We have also gathered best practices to create policy and messaging templates that businesses can use, free of charge, to navigate their response to COVID-19. On the Resource Center, you can also contact Pepper’s COVID-19 Response Team, a group of seasoned attorneys who are well-equipped to handle the challenges presented by the coronavirus.

We also encourage you to complete a brief, anonymous survey regarding your coronavirus-related employment policies. Our Labor and Employment Practice Group is compiling this data and will share aggregate and industry trends based on the survey responses.

While we are closely following how COVID-19 affects your business, we are also monitoring how the latest developments impact the health and safety of Pepper Hamilton’s attorneys and staff.

Currently, all 14 of our offices are open for business as usual. If the outbreak would necessitate the closing of an office or offices, we have contingency plans in place to continue meeting our clients’ needs, from alternative locations. Our attorneys and staff are fully prepared to work remotely, if that were to become necessary, with no interruption in service to our clients.

We hope that you and your family remain healthy and safe throughout this global health challenge.

Please contact us with any questions you may have.

