PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: R. Zachary Torres-fowler Selected as Member of Global Advisory Board of Icdr's Y&i

Pepper Hamilton LLP issued the following announcement on Feb. 5.

R. Zachary Torres-Fowler, an associate in the Construction Practice Group of Pepper Hamilton, was selected as a member of the Global Advisory Board of the International Center for Dispute Resolution's (ICDR's) Young & International (Y&I).

ICDR Y&I is the networking group for arbitration and other alternative dispute resolution practitioners under 40 years old sponsored by the ICDR, the international division of the American Arbitration Association. ICDR Y&I provides networking opportunities in the areas of commercial and public interest arbitration, as well as alternative dispute resolution. The group operates both on a global and a regional basis. It cooperates with other international or regional organizations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. ICDR Y&I Associates are offered the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with their peers all over the world, and to benefit from the experience of more senior practitioners in seminars and conferences.

Original source can be found here.