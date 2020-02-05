CLARK HILL PLC: Clark Hill Attorneys Recently Presented at Annual School Law & Finance Seminar, January 25, 2020

Clark Hill PLC issued the following announcement on Jan. 28.

Clark Hill attorneys Dana L. Abrahams, Jordan M. Bullinger, Vicki L. Coe, Mark W. McInerney, Jeremy S. Motz, Nancy L. Mullett, Kara T. Rozin, and Ann L. VanderLaan recently co-presented at the School Law & Finance Seminar held on January 25, 2020.

This annual seminar was presented by Clark Hill and Plante Moran and addressed important key education topics such as: critical legal updates, emerging technologies and education, school finance and economic outlooks for schools, communication in the era of social media, and more.

