The following cases categorized as "555 prison condition" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 2. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Darnel Tucker; Jayeryon Cowfari; Kenado K. Taylor; Loys A. Maser; Ray Davis; Robert Seals; Tervel Todrov; Wiliam Wiks v. Angela Lowel; Bryan Arterbridgo; Denis Schnoeker; Dr. Karimi; Erin Hod; Jef Dancy; Lori Damerman; Sara Thomas; Shirley Forcum; Tami Craig; Terence Casey; Tori v. 3:20-cv-00003-NJR Tyrone Gil v. C / O Rush; C / O Smith; Derek Smith; Dr. Larson; J Jones; Sergeant Johnson; Tina Sandstrom; Warden Sulivan; Wexford Health Care v. 3:19-cv-01405-NJR