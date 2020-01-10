U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 2

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 2 in the suits below:

In Moriah Jones against The TJX Companies, Inc. : 'Complaint Against The Tjx Companies, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075026.), Filed By Moriah Jones. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit B)(aikens, Carla)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00005 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ernest Brown against Abe Schmid, Austin Laster, Betis, Bob Alard, C. Kwiatkowski, Chad Hilard, Dr. Burckhartmeyer, Dr. David, Irwin, Karen Smoot, Kim Johnson, Kim Johnston, Lt. Phelps, Major Hile, Major Hobs, Montgomery, Nicole Justice, Nurse Britney, Nurse Jonathan, Patricia Bundren, Tyler Thompson, Warden Denison, Warden Grisom and Warden Walker:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Ernest Brown.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Ernest Brown. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Ernest Brown. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-2-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/2/2020. (jsm2)'

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Case number 3:20-cv-00002-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Darnel Tucker, Jayeryon Cowfari, Kenado K. Taylor, Loys A. Maser, Ray Davis, Robert Seals, Tervel Todrov and Wiliam Wiks against Angela Lowel, Bryan Arterbridgo, Denis Schnoeker, Dr. Karimi, Erin Hod, Jef Dancy, Lori Damerman, Sara Thomas, Shirley Forcum, Tami Craig, Terence Casey and Tori:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By All Plaintiffs.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Kennado K. Taylor. (jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Robert Seals. (jaj)'

'Motion For Order To Sangamon County Trust Fund Office For Six Month History By Kennado K. Taylor. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Jayeryon Cowfari. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-3-njr. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/2/2020. (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge)(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-3-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/2/2020. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00003-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Deborah Grifin against CBOCS West, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair, Case Number 19-l-0725 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4074554), Filed By Cbocs West, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B)(holliday, Jessica)'

'Notice Of Appearance By John P. Cunningham On Behalf Of Cbocs West, Inc. (cunningham, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jessica Schneider Holliday On Behalf Of Cbocs West, Inc. (holliday, Jessica)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Cbocs West, Inc.. (holliday, Jessica)'

'Disclosure Of Interested Parties By Cbocs West, Inc..(holliday, Jessica)'

'Answer To Complaint By Cbocs West, Inc..(holliday, Jessica)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00004 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Tyrone Gil against C / O Rush, C / O Smith, Derek Smith, Dr. Larson, J Jones, Sergeant Johnson, Tina Sandstrom, Warden Sulivan and Wexford Health Care:

'Docket Annotation - Documents Read 19-1405-smy, Case Is Actually Assigned To Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel And The Correct Case Number Is 19-1405-njr. All Further Documents Shall Bear The Case Number 19-1405-Njr. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 19-1405-njr. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/2/2020. (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge)(jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01405-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.