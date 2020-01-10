Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, January 10, 2020

Case activity for Tina M. Barnes vs City of O'Fallon, IL on Jan. 6

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 10, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Tina M. Barnes against City of O'Fallon, IL on Jan. 6.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of The 20th Judicial, St. Clair County, Il, Case Number 19 L 864 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4077132), Filed By City Of O'fallon, Il. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A - Complaint, # 3 Exhibit B-Summons Served On City Of O'fallon)(bruch, Julie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Julie A. Bruch On Behalf Of City Of O'fallon, Il (bruch, Julie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Karin Anderson On Behalf Of City Of O'fallon, Il (anderson, Karin)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00018 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 6.

