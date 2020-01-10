Case activity for Tina M. Barnes vs City of O'Fallon, IL on Jan. 6

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 6.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of The 20th Judicial, St. Clair County, Il, Case Number 19 L 864 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4077132), Filed By City Of O'fallon, Il. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A - Complaint, # 3 Exhibit B-Summons Served On City Of O'fallon)(bruch, Julie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Julie A. Bruch On Behalf Of City Of O'fallon, Il (bruch, Julie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Karin Anderson On Behalf Of City Of O'fallon, Il (anderson, Karin)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00018 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 6.